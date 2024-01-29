Szijjártó went to Zakarpattia region: he wants to "improve cooperation" between Ukraine and Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced his departure for Zakarpattia region, where he is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

"Visiting Zakarpattia region. We want to improve cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary and will do everything to ensure that the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia regains its former rights," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

Local journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported on Telegram that Peter Szijjarto had arrived in Transcarpathia to meet with Kuleba.

Kuleba and Yermak to meet with Siyarto in Uzhhorod at the end of January - MFA