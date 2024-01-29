ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Szijjártó went to Zakarpattia region: he wants to "improve cooperation" between Ukraine and Hungary

Szijjártó went to Zakarpattia region: he wants to "improve cooperation" between Ukraine and Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106510 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó will visit Ukraine's Zakarpattia region, where he is expected to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak. The purpose of the visit is to improve cooperation between Hungary and Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced his departure for Zakarpattia region, where he is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

"Visiting Zakarpattia region. We want to improve cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary and will do everything to ensure that the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia regains its former rights," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

Local journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported on Telegram that Peter Szijjarto had arrived in Transcarpathia to meet with Kuleba.

Kuleba and Yermak to meet with Siyarto in Uzhhorod at the end of January - MFA11.01.24, 15:07 • 22447 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
uzhhorodUzhhorod

