What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kuleba and Yermak to meet with Siyarto in Uzhhorod at the end of January - MFA

Kuleba and Yermak to meet with Siyarto in Uzhhorod at the end of January - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Kuleba and Yermak will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Szijjarto in Uzhhorod to plan Zelenskiy's meeting with Orban.

On January 29, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba plans to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod. The head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak will join the talks. They will discuss the organization of a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko to UNN .

Details

"Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak are scheduled to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod on January 29," Nikolenko said.

According to him, the talks will continue the recent political contacts between the two countries.

"The key topics will be the organization of a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to promote important decisions for Ukraine in the European Union and the comprehensive development of bilateral relations,"Nikolenko said.

Addendum

Earlier, Kuleba reported that Ukraine is working to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

