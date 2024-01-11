Kuleba and Yermak to meet with Siyarto in Uzhhorod at the end of January - MFA

On January 29, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba plans to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod. The head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak will join the talks. They will discuss the organization of a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko to UNN .

Details

"Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak are scheduled to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod on January 29," Nikolenko said.

According to him, the talks will continue the recent political contacts between the two countries.

"The key topics will be the organization of a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to promote important decisions for Ukraine in the European Union and the comprehensive development of bilateral relations,"Nikolenko said.

Addendum

Earlier, Kuleba reported that Ukraine is working to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.