Exclusive
12:34 PM • 3772 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 10061 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 9538 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 14739 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 18226 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 14713 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 16053 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 24717 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 39012 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 38849 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
The Guardian

Szijjártó responded to Sibizi: Hungary's security is guaranteed by NATO, not Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Russia has not attacked any EU country, and Ukraine is only defending itself. He added that the security of Hungary and other EU states is guaranteed by NATO.

Szijjártó responded to Sibizi: Hungary's security is guaranteed by NATO, not Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Russia has not attacked any European Union member state, and Ukraine, according to him, is only defending itself. Szijjártó wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Hungarian minister, Hungary has no obligations to Ukraine, and the country's security and that of other EU states is guaranteed by NATO.

Ukraine is defending itself. We owe nothing to Ukraine. Our security is guaranteed by NATO, not Ukraine

- Szijjártó wrote.

Recall

Szijjártó's statement came in response to the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who earlier emphasized that Ukraine is deterring Russian aggression and effectively buying time for all of Europe, preventing Russian tanks from moving through European streets.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

