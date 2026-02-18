Szijjártó responded to Sibizi: Hungary's security is guaranteed by NATO, not Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Russia has not attacked any European Union member state, and Ukraine, according to him, is only defending itself. Szijjártó wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Hungarian minister, Hungary has no obligations to Ukraine, and the country's security and that of other EU states is guaranteed by NATO.

Ukraine is defending itself. We owe nothing to Ukraine. Our security is guaranteed by NATO, not Ukraine - Szijjártó wrote.

Recall

Szijjártó's statement came in response to the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who earlier emphasized that Ukraine is deterring Russian aggression and effectively buying time for all of Europe, preventing Russian tanks from moving through European streets.