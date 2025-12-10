$42.180.11
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Systematically committed sexual violence against children for three years: a man in Kyiv region sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In Kyiv region, a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for systematic sexual violence against two underage girls and creating child pornography. The accused, who is on the wanted list, was the godfather of one of the victims, and the girls' father also participated in the crimes.

Systematically committed sexual violence against children for three years: a man in Kyiv region sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man from Kyiv region has been found guilty of systematic sexual abuse of two underage girls and of creating child pornography. The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

The court upheld the position of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and found the man guilty of systematically committing serious crimes against two underage girls.

- the message says.

It was established that during 2015-2018, the accused committed sexual and lewd acts against two child victims, taking advantage of their helpless state. In addition, he created and distributed pornographic materials depicting children. One of the sisters reported the abuse to law enforcement officers.

The accused was the godfather of one of the victims. The children's mother died when they were still young, so the girls lived with their father, who also committed acts of sexual violence against them and was an accomplice of his kum in creating child porn involving his daughters. The man is currently wanted.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office proved the guilt of the accused in court under Part 4 of Article 152, Part 2 of Article 156, Part 5 of Article 301 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Taking into account the collected evidence, the court agreed with the position of the prosecution and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

The stage of judicial debate lasted more than four hours. All this time, the accused tried to convince the court that he was allegedly innocent and that the case was fabricated. However, we emphasized his guilt and the need for his isolation from society for a period of 15 years.

- said Dmytro Sitar, Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, who supported the prosecution in court.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with a proposal to strengthen criminal liability for the murder and rape of children, demanding life imprisonment.

Olga Rozgon

