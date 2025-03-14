Syrskyi visited the defense line in Kharkiv region: the enemy does not stop trying to storm
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked in the defense zone of the "Khartia" brigade, where he discussed the stability of the defense. He emphasized that the enemy is blocked in the Vovchansk area.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked in the defense zone of the "Khartia" brigade in the Kharkiv direction, where the enemy does not stop trying to carry out assault operations, reports UNN.
On the spot, I studied the operational situation in more detail, discussed topical issues to ensure the stability of the defense. I found out the needs of our military, gave instructions to solve problematic issues
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminded that in May 2025, the Russian aggressor began a large-scale offensive operation here, aiming to create a "buffer zone" in the north of Ukraine and the possible capture of Kharkiv.
However, after ten months, the enemy is blocked in the area of Vovchansk, and in some areas - pushed back to the north
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" is one of those military units that reliably holds the designated lines and destroys the occupiers, effectively using unmanned and robotic systems. Moreover, both in defense and in offense.
