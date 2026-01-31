Strengthening medical training and developing medical battalions – Syrskyi held a meeting

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting dedicated to the issues of preserving the life and health of Ukrainian military personnel. According to the commander, the development of medical infrastructure and the introduction of new technologies for evacuating the wounded remain key priorities in the activities of the defense department. This is reported by UNN.

As part of strengthening the medical direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to develop separate medical battalions, which have already proven their effectiveness in combat conditions. Syrskyi heard reports from relevant services on the state of logistics and the provision of units with equipment and medical supplies. The main attention is focused on optimizing the supply of medicines directly to the areas of combat missions, so that assistance is provided as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The priority remains the preservation of the life and health of the Ukrainian soldier, timely evacuation and the provision of quality medical care — emphasized the Commander-in-Chief.

A separate point of the meeting was the issue of staffing with combat medics and increasing the level of knowledge of personnel in tactical pre-hospital care. Syrskyi instructed to prepare practical proposals for strengthening this area, so that every serviceman possesses self-help and mutual assistance skills in modern combat conditions. The Commander-in-Chief thanked military medics for their daily work in saving defenders and returning them to service.

