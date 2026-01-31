$42.850.00
10:30 AM • 2980 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 5474 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 5250 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8112 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 6458 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22733 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41740 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44458 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28721 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 26478 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Strengthening medical training and developing medical battalions – Syrskyi held a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on preserving the lives and health of military personnel. The development of medical infrastructure and evacuation of the wounded are key priorities.

Strengthening medical training and developing medical battalions – Syrskyi held a meeting

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting dedicated to the issues of preserving the life and health of Ukrainian military personnel. According to the commander, the development of medical infrastructure and the introduction of new technologies for evacuating the wounded remain key priorities in the activities of the defense department. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As part of strengthening the medical direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to develop separate medical battalions, which have already proven their effectiveness in combat conditions. Syrskyi heard reports from relevant services on the state of logistics and the provision of units with equipment and medical supplies. The main attention is focused on optimizing the supply of medicines directly to the areas of combat missions, so that assistance is provided as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Syrskyi met with commanders: discussed tactics and personnel preservation30.01.26, 17:22 • 2902 views

The priority remains the preservation of the life and health of the Ukrainian soldier, timely evacuation and the provision of quality medical care

— emphasized the Commander-in-Chief.

A separate point of the meeting was the issue of staffing with combat medics and increasing the level of knowledge of personnel in tactical pre-hospital care. Syrskyi instructed to prepare practical proposals for strengthening this area, so that every serviceman possesses self-help and mutual assistance skills in modern combat conditions. The Commander-in-Chief thanked military medics for their daily work in saving defenders and returning them to service.

Defense Priorities 2026: The Ministry of Defense named key needs for deterring Russian aggression and necessary finances26.01.26, 12:42 • 3554 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineHealth
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi