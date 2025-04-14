Syrskyi: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed over 11,500 units of enemy equipment since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of this year, the Defenders have destroyed 11,583 units of automotive and special equipment. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to successfully strike at the rear infrastructure of the Russian invaders.

Destroying the enemy's logistics is one of the key tasks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian defenders and the increase in drone strikes, hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel never reached the front-line units of the Russian occupiers - said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles. This year alone, the terrorist country lost at least 11,583 units of vehicles and special equipment, which indicates the systematic work of Ukrainian units.

Thank you to the Ukrainian soldiers for their professional and effective combat work.



The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine - added the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber with a drone strike immediately after landing. The cost of the aircraft is about 100 million dollars.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber worth approximately $100 million