Syrskyi: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed over 11,500 units of enemy equipment since the beginning of the year

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2026 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19014 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16257 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21321 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30563 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64147 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60006 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34064 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59649 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106900 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19021 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52476 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64152 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
06:47 AM • 60009 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 167216 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24156 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21294 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22915 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24806 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27426 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Syrskyi: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed over 11,500 units of enemy equipment since the beginning of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2158 views

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 11,583 units of automobile and special equipment of the occupiers. Destroying the enemy's logistics is a key task of the Defense Forces.

Syrskyi: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed over 11,500 units of enemy equipment since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of this year, the Defenders have destroyed 11,583 units of automotive and special equipment. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to successfully strike at the rear infrastructure of the Russian invaders.

Destroying the enemy's logistics is one of the key tasks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian defenders and the increase in drone strikes, hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel never reached the front-line units of the Russian occupiers

- said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles. This year alone, the terrorist country lost at least 11,583 units of vehicles and special equipment, which indicates the systematic work of Ukrainian units.

Thank you to the Ukrainian soldiers for their professional and effective combat work.

The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine

- added the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber with a drone strike immediately after landing. The cost of the aircraft is about 100 million dollars.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber worth approximately $100 million 09.04.25, 11:47 • 139601 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
