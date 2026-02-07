Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026

Russians plan to sharply increase the number of unmanned systems troops in 2026. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

According to him, Russia plans to increase the number of its UAV troops by 79,000 people. In total, Russia plans to bring the number of its unmanned troops to 165,000.

The Russians have already adopted their own interceptor drones and are increasing their production, testing jet "Geran-4" and "Geran-5" in combat operations, etc. All this stimulates us to quickly find our own revolutionary technological and managerial solutions to counter Russian UAVs and overcome the enemy's layered air defense - Syrskyi noted.

According to him, Ukraine is increasing the unmanned component of assault troops.

"Additional unmanned systems battalions will be introduced into the штаб of separate assault regiments. We also continue to strengthen the unmanned component in the brigades of the Territorial Defense Forces," the commander-in-chief added.

