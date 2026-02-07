Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026

$43.140.00
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
08:13 PM • 2974 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 13282 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 18435 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 18180 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 22643 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 34541 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 46815 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 41600 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31640 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"February 7, 11:57 AM • 9986 views
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killedPhotoFebruary 7, 12:10 PM • 5052 views
They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as RussianFebruary 7, 12:21 PM • 5500 views
Ukraine received 300 generators worth 417 thousand euros from SECI: which social facilities and cities are prioritizedPhotoVideoFebruary 7, 01:59 PM • 4554 views
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy05:17 PM • 4520 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 25882 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 47060 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 42208 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 44194 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 56915 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 14988 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 29128 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 31424 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 40347 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 43461 views
Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Russia plans to increase the number of its UAV troops by 79,000 personnel. In total, Russia intends to bring the number of unmanned troops to 165,000 personnel.

Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026

Russians plan to sharply increase the number of unmanned systems troops in 2026. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia plans to increase the number of its UAV troops by 79,000 people. In total, Russia plans to bring the number of its unmanned troops to 165,000.

The Russians have already adopted their own interceptor drones and are increasing their production, testing jet "Geran-4" and "Geran-5" in combat operations, etc. All this stimulates us to quickly find our own revolutionary technological and managerial solutions to counter Russian UAVs and overcome the enemy's layered air defense

- Syrskyi noted.

According to him, Ukraine is increasing the unmanned component of assault troops.

"Additional unmanned systems battalions will be introduced into the штаб of separate assault regiments. We also continue to strengthen the unmanned component in the brigades of the Territorial Defense Forces," the commander-in-chief added.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that every fourth combat engagement is an offensive action by the Defense Forces. He also emphasized strengthening air defense, developing medical forces, and technologically building up troops.

In January, the enemy's total losses amounted to over 31.7 thousand personnel - Syrskyi05.02.26, 22:50 • 4484 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136