Syrskyi: Russia pays with about a thousand losses daily for the attempt of a "summer offensive"

Russia is paying the maximum price for its attempted "summer offensive" – about a thousand killed and maimed Russian occupiers daily. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Syrskyi emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are bravely holding back the onslaught and destroying the occupiers.

For its attempted "summer offensive," Russia is paying the maximum price – about a thousand killed and maimed Russian soldiers daily. I thank Ukrainian defenders for their resilience, courage, and professionalism in the most difficult circumstances. Our operations on the aggressor country's territory continue - Syrskyi stated.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, he reported in detail to the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the situation at the front. "The hottest directions are Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky, Pivnichno-Slobozhansky, Dobropilsky, Lymansky," Syrskyi wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief also reported that at the Staff meeting, issues of strengthening defense resilience were discussed, including the direction of unmanned systems and interceptor drones.

"The army needs more UAVs to preserve the lives of our servicemen, the lives of our civilians in the rear," the Commander-in-Chief added.

CNN reported that Russian invaders will soon launch an intensified "summer offensive". For this purpose, 160,000 personnel of the aggressor state's troops have already been concentrated near the front line.