The unhindered use of medium- and long-range missiles, including American ATACMS and German Taurus, will allow Ukraine to strike critical Russian military infrastructure and slow down the production of missiles and drones. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with The Washington Post, as reported by UNN.

Details

They (Russia – ed.) target almost everything – airfields, settlements, infrastructure facilities. Therefore, of course, we need supplies of ballistic missiles to be able to give the enemy a worthy rebuff… I hope that thanks to President Trump's position, this process will be much easier and… we will not have any difficulties that we had before - the report says.

Syrskyi also emphasized that new supplies of air defense systems – including Patriot missiles, interceptor drones, and light aircraft to combat UAVs – can significantly reduce the effectiveness of Russian air attacks.

When asked whether a new batch of American missiles would save the lives of Ukrainians, Syrskyi answered succinctly: "Of course." At the same time, he refrained from commenting on the availability of remaining ATACMS systems in Ukraine, although, according to Western media reports, their stock is almost exhausted. - The Washington Post noted.

Recall

Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge with ATACMS missiles in the summer of 2024, contrary to the US position. Russia reinforced the bridge's supports to protect it from damage.