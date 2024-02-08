Syrskyi appointed as new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrsky was appointed the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an evening address, UNN reports.

"I appointed Colonel-General Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from today.

"I want the vision of the war to be the same for our soldiers in Robotyn or Avdiivka, and in the General Staff and at Stavka. I had dozens of conversations with commanders of various levels. In particular, today I spoke with Brigadier Generals Andrii Hnatov, Mykhailo Drapaty, Igor Skibyuk and Colonels Pavlo Palisa and Vadym Sukharevskii.

All of them are being considered for leadership positions in the army and will serve under the guidance of the most experienced Ukrainian commander. He has successful defense experience - he conducted the Kyiv defense operation. He also has successful offensive experience - the Kharkiv liberation operation," the President said.

Before

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny. They discussed what kind of renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need.