Syrsky met with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces: what was discussed

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109822 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106803 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114804 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117031 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141751 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105694 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103962 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113582 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117055 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100562 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124295 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 81105 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100130 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 82031 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 109939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141857 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173227 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162765 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 82761 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100228 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124391 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125391 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143329 views
Syrsky met with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces: what was discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43849 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi met with Chief of the Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces Jenny Carignan. The parties discussed the situation at the front, the needs of the Armed Forces and cooperation in military training.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Chief of the Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces General Jenny Carignan. He briefed his Canadian counterpart on the operational situation at the front, current security challenges and needs of the Ukrainian army, UNN reports.

I had the honor to welcome to Ukraine the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, General Jenny Carignan. During the conversation, he informed his Canadian counterpart about the operational situation on the front line, familiarized her with the current security situation in Ukraine and the needs of the Armed Forces in weapons and military equipment

- Syrsky wrote.

He said that they discussed in detail the enhancement of Ukrainian air and missile defense capabilities in view of the enemy's missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure, key defense industry facilities and the residential sector of Ukraine in the context of achieving superiority over the enemy and expanding air defense capabilities. 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine highly appreciate Canada's contributions to the activities of the Coalitions for the development of unmanned systems, air forces, armored vehicles and information technology. He also emphasized the effectiveness of the UNIFIER military training mission of the Canadian Armed Forces, which has trained almost 43,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past ten years,

- He added.

Recall 

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky saidthat he had issued an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified Air Force specialists who maintain aircraft to other units.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
canadaCanada
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

