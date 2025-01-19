Syrsky met with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces: what was discussed

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Chief of the Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces General Jenny Carignan. He briefed his Canadian counterpart on the operational situation at the front, current security challenges and needs of the Ukrainian army, UNN reports.

I had the honor to welcome to Ukraine the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, General Jenny Carignan. During the conversation, he informed his Canadian counterpart about the operational situation on the front line, familiarized her with the current security situation in Ukraine and the needs of the Armed Forces in weapons and military equipment - Syrsky wrote.

He said that they discussed in detail the enhancement of Ukrainian air and missile defense capabilities in view of the enemy's missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure, key defense industry facilities and the residential sector of Ukraine in the context of achieving superiority over the enemy and expanding air defense capabilities.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine highly appreciate Canada's contributions to the activities of the Coalitions for the development of unmanned systems, air forces, armored vehicles and information technology. He also emphasized the effectiveness of the UNIFIER military training mission of the Canadian Armed Forces, which has trained almost 43,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past ten years, - He added.

Recall

