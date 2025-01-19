Syria opens Tartus port to civilian ships, but not to rf military vessels

The Syrian authorities allowed civilian commercial ships to enter the military harbor of Tartus, but access for Russian warships remains closed. This is reported by the monitoring group "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.

Thus, this night the Egyptian dry cargo ship Lotus entered the port of Tartus.

At the same time, the Russian military transports Sparta and Sparta II have been in neutral waters nearby for two weeks, winding in circles. According to tracking services, their routes have formed interesting shapes, but they are not allowed to enter the port of Tartus to export Russian military equipment.

Ten days ago, on January 9, Russian Rear Admiral Valery Varfolomeyev made another attempt to negotiate the removal of the equipment, but he was not allowed to participate in the negotiations.

The evacuated Russian vehicles, weapons and equipment reportedly stretched for almost a kilometer in the port of Tartus.

Reminder

The Russian landing ship "Alexander Otrakovsky" on the outer roadstead of the Tartus port encountered serious technical problems - the second and third fuel tanks started leaking on the outer roadstead of the port of Tartus encountered serious technical problems - the second and third fuel tanks started leaking.