Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors

The star of "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria," known for her long golden locks, chose an unexpected change of image. It seems this is due to a new personal and professional era in her career. UNN reports with reference to FoxnNews and Vogue.

Details

28-year-old American actress Sydney Sweeney debuted a new hairstyle during the screening of her film "Christy" at the AFI ceremony in Hollywood. Traditionally, the calling card of the "Euphoria" series actress is her hair: long, blonde, parted in the middle. But at the ceremony at the TCL Theater in California on Saturday, Sweeney showed off her new bob haircut. The actress was dressed in a delicate pink dress and radiated a smile.

The transformation was revealed by Sydney Sweeney's hairdressing team - colorist Jacob Schwartz and stylist Glen Coco.

Sydney was looking for a change and wanted to make a big red carpet hair moment in support of her new film 'Christy.' ... It seemed like the perfect time to do something bold. - explained Schwartz.

According to Coco, Christy Sydney transformed for a new role. In addition, the stylist helped choose the actress's transformation that would suit the star, given the changes in her real life.

The new haircut came a few months after Sweeney broke off her engagement to her long-time partner, 41-year-old film producer Jonathan Davino.

At the same time, it should be noted that recently more and more attention has been drawn to Sydney Sweeney's relationship with entrepreneur and former music manager Scooter Braun.

According to various sources, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are getting closer.

A little earlier, People reported that Sweeney and the 44-year-old record executive were dating. Insiders told TMZ that Sweeney and Braun had been on "a few dates."

Recall

In December 2024, UNN wrote that "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney vacationed with her fiancé and Sofia Vergara at the Crane Club.

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney appeared in March of this year without an engagement ring, which again sparked talk about her possible romance with co-star Glen Powell.

Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser