Sybiha held telephone talks with the Bolivian Foreign Minister: what was agreed upon

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a "substantive first telephone conversation" with his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Aramayo. This was reported on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, UNN reports.

According to Sybiha, he and his colleague agreed "to revive our bilateral relations and fill a new chapter with more active political dialogue, mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and enhanced coordination on multilateral platforms, based on common democratic values, mutual respect, and adherence to international law."

I thanked my colleague for Bolivia's solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. I also informed him about Ukraine's vision for achieving lasting peace and about the situation in our energy system, which suffered significant destruction as a result of massive Russian strikes this winter. - Sybiha noted.

He added that the parties confirmed their readiness to develop practical cooperation at various levels, particularly within the UN, and to deepen the partnership between Ukraine and Bolivia. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also invited Aramayo to visit Kyiv.

In January, the European Union concluded a historic trade agreement with the South American MERCOSUR group of countries, which was signed, in particular, by Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz.

