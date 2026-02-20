$43.290.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 11:28 AM
Sybiha held telephone talks with the Bolivian Foreign Minister: what was agreed upon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Aramayo. The parties agreed to revive bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation at various levels.

Sybiha held telephone talks with the Bolivian Foreign Minister: what was agreed upon

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a "substantive first telephone conversation" with his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Aramayo. This was reported on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sybiha, he and his colleague agreed "to revive our bilateral relations and fill a new chapter with more active political dialogue, mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and enhanced coordination on multilateral platforms, based on common democratic values, mutual respect, and adherence to international law."

I thanked my colleague for Bolivia's solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. I also informed him about Ukraine's vision for achieving lasting peace and about the situation in our energy system, which suffered significant destruction as a result of massive Russian strikes this winter.

- Sybiha noted.

He added that the parties confirmed their readiness to develop practical cooperation at various levels, particularly within the UN, and to deepen the partnership between Ukraine and Bolivia. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also invited Aramayo to visit Kyiv.

Recall

In January, the European Union concluded a historic trade agreement with the South American MERCOSUR group of countries, which was signed, in particular, by Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz.

Bolivian Supreme Court orders immediate release of ex-president Jeanine Áñez05.11.25, 18:46 • 1967 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Ukraine