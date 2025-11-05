Bolivian Supreme Court orders immediate release of ex-president Jeanine Áñez

uken
05:06 PM • 2576 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 9050 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15196 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22102 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 20116 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21115 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 28663 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22500 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21350 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18363 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 28327 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 11610 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 13895 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 31491 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 26006 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15209 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22112 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 26185 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 31701 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 28667 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 3636 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 6562 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 28463 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 35341 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 48713 views
Bolivian Supreme Court orders immediate release of ex-president Jeanine Áñez

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

A Bolivian court has ruled for the immediate release of former president Jeanine Áñez, who has spent over three years under arrest. Her sentence has been overturned, and she is to be released from custody for a new trial.

Bolivian Supreme Court orders immediate release of ex-president Jeanine Áñez

The Supreme Court of Bolivia has ruled for the immediate release of former President Jeanine Áñez, who has spent over three years under arrest on charges related to the 2019 events. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Supreme Court Judge Romer Saucedo announced that the verdict has been overturned and Áñez should be released from custody.

The verdict has been overturned. She had a final prison sentence of 10 years, and, as a result, an order for her release is being issued today

— Saucedo told reporters.

Áñez was arrested in March 2021 and spent 20 months in a pre-trial detention center, and in 2022 she received a 10-year prison sentence for violating constitutional norms. She denies all charges, including those related to the deadly repression of protesters, during which 22 people died.

The court's decision comes shortly after the ruling party "Movement for Socialism" (MAS) lost the parliamentary elections, which had previously accused Áñez of a "coup d'état" in 2019.

The Supreme Court transferred her case to a special "court of responsibility," designated to consider the actions of former heads of state, and ordered her release to participate in a new trial.

Bolivia elects president: leftists defeated, centrist and right-wing representative in second round18.08.25, 16:48 • 2674 views

Stepan Haftko

