Bolivian Supreme Court orders immediate release of ex-president Jeanine Áñez

The Supreme Court of Bolivia has ruled for the immediate release of former President Jeanine Áñez, who has spent over three years under arrest on charges related to the 2019 events. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Supreme Court Judge Romer Saucedo announced that the verdict has been overturned and Áñez should be released from custody.

The verdict has been overturned. She had a final prison sentence of 10 years, and, as a result, an order for her release is being issued today — Saucedo told reporters.

Áñez was arrested in March 2021 and spent 20 months in a pre-trial detention center, and in 2022 she received a 10-year prison sentence for violating constitutional norms. She denies all charges, including those related to the deadly repression of protesters, during which 22 people died.

The court's decision comes shortly after the ruling party "Movement for Socialism" (MAS) lost the parliamentary elections, which had previously accused Áñez of a "coup d'état" in 2019.

The Supreme Court transferred her case to a special "court of responsibility," designated to consider the actions of former heads of state, and ordered her release to participate in a new trial.

