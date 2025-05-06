Sybiha: A decision on the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation may be adopted in the near future

In the near future, we should expect the adoption of concrete decisions to accelerate the process of finalizing the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a conversation with journalists at the opening of an art installation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports a UNN correspondent.

Details

"Justice is also an element of a just, achievable, sustainable peace for Ukraine. It is an integral element. The issue of responsibility and justice was also reflected in Zelensky's peace formula," Sybiha noted.

According to the minister, work has been underway for a long time within this framework - both at the level of legal advisors and experts. A corresponding coordination group was created for this purpose, which currently includes representatives from about 40 countries.

"I confirm that concrete decisions should be expected in the near future to accelerate the process of finalizing the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression," the minister said.

Recall

Earlier, Le Monde reported that the Council of Europe wants to create a special tribunal by the end of 2025 to consider the case of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Its competence will include the consideration of crimes of Russian aggression, but not war crimes, which fall under the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice.