Sybiga discussed the expansion of economic partnership with the head of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107150 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168865 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106411 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342966 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173458 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144798 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124830 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Sybiga discussed the expansion of economic partnership with the head of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14034 views

Andriy Sybiga discussed with Beate Meinl-Reisinger the expansion of economic partnership and attracting Austrian business to projects in Ukraine.

Sybiga discussed the expansion of economic partnership with the head of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha discussed with his Austrian counterpart Beata Meinl-Reisinger the expansion of economic partnership and wider involvement of Austrian business in the implementation of projects in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

On March 14, Sybiha welcomed his Austrian counterpart Beata Meinl-Reisinger in Kyiv, who made her first bilateral visit to Ukraine as the head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry. Sybiha stressed that Ukraine highly appreciates this strong political signal.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed concrete steps for further support of Ukraine, including: humanitarian aid, political support on the path to EU membership, expansion of economic partnership and wider involvement of Austrian business in the implementation of projects in Ukraine

- the statement said.

Sybiha informed his counterpart about the results of the meeting in Jeddah this week and thanked Austria for supporting Ukrainian initiatives, as well as for its willingness to comprehensively contribute to achieving a just peace.

The ministers paid special attention to further bilateral coordination within international organizations, in particular regarding bringing Russia to justice and restoring respect for international law. The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department expressed deep gratitude to Austria for the comprehensive financial, economic and humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine

- the statement said.

In particular, the Foreign Minister welcomed Austria's allocation of an additional 2 million euros to the humanitarian program of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "Grain From Ukraine".

Austria will allocate an additional 2 million euros to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative14.03.25, 12:42 • 14020 views

I am especially grateful to Beata for her clear position in support of Ukraine. As the head of the NEOS party in the Austrian Parliament, she has always defended our country and people - both in the issue of countering aggression and in the issue of European integration of Ukraine

- the minister said.

Addition

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva held negotiations with a representative of the Austrian Ministry for European and International Affairs, Elisabeth Kornfeind, who is also a special envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Austria
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
