Sybiga discussed the expansion of economic partnership with the head of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga discussed with Beate Meinl-Reisinger the expansion of economic partnership and attracting Austrian business to projects in Ukraine.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha discussed with his Austrian counterpart Beata Meinl-Reisinger the expansion of economic partnership and wider involvement of Austrian business in the implementation of projects in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Details
On March 14, Sybiha welcomed his Austrian counterpart Beata Meinl-Reisinger in Kyiv, who made her first bilateral visit to Ukraine as the head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry. Sybiha stressed that Ukraine highly appreciates this strong political signal.
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed concrete steps for further support of Ukraine, including: humanitarian aid, political support on the path to EU membership, expansion of economic partnership and wider involvement of Austrian business in the implementation of projects in Ukraine
Sybiha informed his counterpart about the results of the meeting in Jeddah this week and thanked Austria for supporting Ukrainian initiatives, as well as for its willingness to comprehensively contribute to achieving a just peace.
The ministers paid special attention to further bilateral coordination within international organizations, in particular regarding bringing Russia to justice and restoring respect for international law. The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department expressed deep gratitude to Austria for the comprehensive financial, economic and humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine
In particular, the Foreign Minister welcomed Austria's allocation of an additional 2 million euros to the humanitarian program of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "Grain From Ukraine".
I am especially grateful to Beata for her clear position in support of Ukraine. As the head of the NEOS party in the Austrian Parliament, she has always defended our country and people - both in the issue of countering aggression and in the issue of European integration of Ukraine
Addition
Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva held negotiations with a representative of the Austrian Ministry for European and International Affairs, Elisabeth Kornfeind, who is also a special envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine.