Sybiga called for increased pressure on Russia to achieve a truce and start broad negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stressed the need to put pressure on Russia in order to achieve a truce that would pave the way for further, broad negotiations, noting that economic and military pressure must be increased. Sybiha said this during a meeting in the Weimar+ format, UNN reports.

We strive to end this war this year, so pressure on the aggressor is important to achieve a truce that will pave the way for further, broad negotiations. Economic pressure should include devastating sanctions against the Russian energy sector and banks, reducing the price ceiling on Russian oil to $30, and further use of frozen assets. Military pressure should include increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities, new military aid packages, strengthening air defense, and investing in the defense industrial complex - said Sybiha.

He stressed that political pressure should include strong decisions following the EU, NATO and G7 summits, based on the logic that the security of Ukraine, the EU and NATO is indivisible.

This will be the key focus of our conversation today, we need steps forward and a clear demonstration of strength and unity. I will offer the allies our vision of what we expect in the final documents and decisions. We count on the determination of our partners at this moment for the sake of peace and security in Europe - added Sybiha.

Let us remind

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the price of oil at $45, as proposed by the EU in the next sanctions package, is better than $60, but real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of oil.