Sybiga called for increased pressure on Russia to achieve a truce and start broad negotiations

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 10980 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 28571 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 37099 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 36968 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 49957 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 82803 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 148145 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 133776 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 126294 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123363 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
7.2m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 91737 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 128751 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 59018 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 51947 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 52394 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 52593 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 157534 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 224166 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 257832 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 222423 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 32415 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 85421 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 111256 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 115244 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 137130 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Sybiga called for increased pressure on Russia to achieve a truce and start broad negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Andriy Sybiga stressed the importance of pressure on Russia for a truce, which will open the way to negotiations. He called for increased economic and military pressure on the aggressor.

Sybiga called for increased pressure on Russia to achieve a truce and start broad negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stressed the need to put pressure on Russia in order to achieve a truce that would pave the way for further, broad negotiations, noting that economic and military pressure must be increased. Sybiha said this during a meeting in the Weimar+ format, UNN reports.

We strive to end this war this year, so pressure on the aggressor is important to achieve a truce that will pave the way for further, broad negotiations. Economic pressure should include devastating sanctions against the Russian energy sector and banks, reducing the price ceiling on Russian oil to $30, and further use of frozen assets. Military pressure should include increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities, new military aid packages, strengthening air defense, and investing in the defense industrial complex 

- said Sybiha.

He stressed that political pressure should include strong decisions following the EU, NATO and G7 summits, based on the logic that the security of Ukraine, the EU and NATO is indivisible.

This will be the key focus of our conversation today, we need steps forward and a clear demonstration of strength and unity. I will offer the allies our vision of what we expect in the final documents and decisions. We count on the determination of our partners at this moment for the sake of peace and security in Europe 

- added Sybiha.

Let us remind

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the price of oil at $45, as proposed by the EU in the next sanctions package, is better than $60, but real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of oil.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
G7
NATO
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9