Swiss committee supports allowing arms exports to conflict zones

The Swiss Parliamentary Committee on Security Policy (SIK-N) has recommended allowing Swiss defense companies to supply weapons to countries involved in armed conflicts. The decision was supported by 16 committee members against 9, according to the parliament's press service. The final decision will be made by the Senate, probably at the winter session in December. This was reported by Swissinfo, writes UNN.

Details

The committee's proposals go beyond the government's initiatives, which proposed a so-called derogation from the current export rules. SIK-N emphasizes that such a derogation should apply "under exceptional circumstances" and only taking into account Switzerland's interests.

Switzerland close to new customs agreement with US

Currently, arms exports to countries involved in conflicts are prohibited. According to the SIK-N plan, "countries that have an export regime similar to Switzerland should be able to supply weapons, even if they are involved in an armed conflict, provided that Switzerland's external interests or security policy interests do not require a refusal and there are no exceptional circumstances."

The committee also proposes that in the future, non-re-export declarations will not be required from recipient states, but the Federal Council will be able to demand them if necessary due to external, security, or neutrality considerations.

Switzerland invests 9 million francs in a project to develop the rehabilitation system in Ukraine