Swimmer Iryna Poyda wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian Iryna Poyda won the second individual medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games - silver in the 100-meter freestyle (class S5), UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Sport.

This is Ukraine's seventh medal at the 2024 Paralympics.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine has announced the composition of the national team for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete in 17 sports, most of them in swimming and athletics.