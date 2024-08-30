Paralympics 2024: swimmer Oleksandr Komarov wins first gold medal for Ukraine

Ukraine has won the first gold medal of the 2024 Paralympics, UNN reports citing Suspilne Sport.

Details

Oleksandr Komarov won the 100-meter freestyle, breaking the Paralympic record in the final.

According to the newspaper, this is Ukraine's sixth medal at the 2024 Paralympics and Komarov's second individual medal at the Paris Games.

