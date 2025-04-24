$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 30917 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86285 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 121139 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164717 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91515 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148769 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57643 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41686 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33899 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36230 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Swedish "Gripen" fighters were raised for the first time to intercept Russian aircraft near NATO borders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1664 views

Jas 39 Gripen fighters made their first combat flight as part of NATO's air patrol mission. They were raised due to the approach of Russian aircraft to the borders of the Alliance.

Swedish "Gripen" fighters were raised for the first time to intercept Russian aircraft near NATO borders

Jas 39 Gripen fighters performed their first combat mission as part of countering the military threat of Russia to NATO's airspace.

UNN reports with reference to the Joint Command of the Air Force of NATO.

Details

The first serious NATO mission with Swedish "Gripen" fighters: as part of the enhanced air patrol program, the Jas 39 Gripen was raised in response to the approach of Russian aircraft.

Swedish fighters are currently deployed in Poland, in Malbork RAF (Royal Air Force of Great Britain). It is claimed that a flawless integration was demonstrated, with the aim of protecting the integrity of the Alliance's territory. This is stated in the report of NATO Air Command.

Recall

Due to the activity of Russian aviation, which is attacking western Ukraine, Poland raised fighter jets into the air. Ground-based air defense and radar systems have also been put on full alert.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

