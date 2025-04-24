Swedish "Gripen" fighters were raised for the first time to intercept Russian aircraft near NATO borders

Jas 39 Gripen fighters performed their first combat mission as part of countering the military threat of Russia to NATO's airspace.

UNN reports with reference to the Joint Command of the Air Force of NATO.

Details

The first serious NATO mission with Swedish "Gripen" fighters: as part of the enhanced air patrol program, the Jas 39 Gripen was raised in response to the approach of Russian aircraft.

Swedish fighters are currently deployed in Poland, in Malbork RAF (Royal Air Force of Great Britain). It is claimed that a flawless integration was demonstrated, with the aim of protecting the integrity of the Alliance's territory. This is stated in the report of NATO Air Command.

Recall

Due to the activity of Russian aviation, which is attacking western Ukraine, Poland raised fighter jets into the air. Ground-based air defense and radar systems have also been put on full alert.