Sweden will supply Ukraine with 18 Archer self-propelled guns and 5 ARTHUR radars for $300 million
Kyiv • UNN
Sweden has signed a contract for the production and supply of 18 Archer self-propelled guns and 5 ARTHUR counter-battery radars to Ukraine worth about $300 million. This will strengthen Ukraine's artillery potential.
Sweden signed a contract for the production and supply of 18 Archer self-propelled artillery units and 5 ARTHUR counter-battery radars to Ukraine. This was announced on social network X by the Minister of Defense of this country, Paul Jonson, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the total cost of these weapons is about 300 million dollars.
Sweden previously handed over 8 Archer systems to Ukraine. They are valued by Ukraine and have worked well on the front, causing damage to the Russian occupiers. Thanks to a combination of speed, accuracy and mobility, the Archer is a formidable weapon in Ukraine
At the same time, according to him, five ARTHUR systems will help detect artillery shells and calculate their origin, which will provide a position for friendly systems to counter battery fire.
According to open sources, Russia has lost more than 437 units of towed artillery, 869 self-propelled units and 451 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). I hope this Swedish artillery complex will increase these numbers
He added that Sweden will join the artillery coalition to coordinate and provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern artillery systems, ammunition and training.
"The long-term goal is to strengthen Ukraine's artillery potential and increase interoperability with NATO," Jonson summarized.
Last year, Sweden set a record for exports of military equipment due to the war in Ukraine. In 2024, exports of military equipment from this country reached the highest level in history, amounting to 29 billion kronor (2.9 billion US dollars).
