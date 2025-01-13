Sweden to test new drone technology during Arctic Strike

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35098 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143622 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125260 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133025 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132825 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110268 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162493 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104391 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87215 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128054 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126683 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84472 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 99193 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168966 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179594 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126683 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128054 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142167 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133865 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151112 views
Actual
Sweden to test new drone technology during Arctic Strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25001 views

The Swedish Armed Forces and Saab have developed a technology for autonomous swarms of drones of various sizes. The technology will be tested during the Arctic Strike exercise, and is designed for reconnaissance and object identification.

Sweden, a new NATO member, will test drone swarm technology developed by Saab and the country's armed forces.

This was reported by Reuters, UNN

Details

Defense Secretary Paul Johnson said that the testing will take place during the upcoming Arctic Strike exercise. According to him, the army will test the technology developed over the past year, which allows for the creation of swarms of drones of different sizes that can perform tasks autonomously.

We must take certain risks to build stronger defense capabilities faster than usual

- Johnson said at a press conference.

He explained that such swarms of drones can be used to conduct reconnaissance, determine positions, and identify objects.

Recall

Sweden joined NATO in March 2024 amid Russia's war against Ukraine. The government plans to increase defense spending to reach 2.6% of GDP by 2028, up from 2.2% in 2024.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, Mikael Büden, and the Minister of Civil Defense, Carl-Oskar Bolin, believe that all citizens of the country should be prepared for war

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
natoNATO
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

