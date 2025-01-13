Sweden to test new drone technology during Arctic Strike

Sweden, a new NATO member, will test drone swarm technology developed by Saab and the country's armed forces.

This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

Defense Secretary Paul Johnson said that the testing will take place during the upcoming Arctic Strike exercise. According to him, the army will test the technology developed over the past year, which allows for the creation of swarms of drones of different sizes that can perform tasks autonomously.

We must take certain risks to build stronger defense capabilities faster than usual - Johnson said at a press conference.

He explained that such swarms of drones can be used to conduct reconnaissance, determine positions, and identify objects.

Recall

Sweden joined NATO in March 2024 amid Russia's war against Ukraine. The government plans to increase defense spending to reach 2.6% of GDP by 2028, up from 2.2% in 2024.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, Mikael Büden, and the Minister of Civil Defense, Carl-Oskar Bolin, believe that all citizens of the country should be prepared for war.