Sweden plans record 2.4 billion euro increase in defense budget

September 15, 05:38 PM • 25151 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 34425 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 27785 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 32168 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 33519 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 63266 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 39220 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33710 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37121 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59752 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Publications
Exclusives
The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,209September 15, 05:55 PM • 9842 views
Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in warSeptember 15, 06:37 PM • 11185 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 10621 views
The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel appointments: who lost and who gained positionsSeptember 15, 07:44 PM • 4984 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideo10:34 PM • 6914 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 10625 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 39329 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 43018 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 63266 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 37522 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 28606 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 28963 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 34784 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 40744 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 90485 views
Sweden plans record 2.4 billion euro increase in defense budget

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced a 2.4 billion euro increase in defense spending, the largest increase since the Cold War. The additional funds will be used to purchase equipment and facilities, including air defense systems and combat vehicles.

Sweden plans record 2.4 billion euro increase in defense budget

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that the country will increase defense spending by 2.4 billion euros (26.6 billion Swedish kronor), which will be the largest increase since the Cold War. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

"This is unprecedented, unless you go back to the worst times of the Cold War," he said.

- Kristersson said in an interview.

The bill, which the government is to submit by September 22, will increase the defense budget by 18% compared to 13 billion euros this year. Additional funds (430.9 million euros) will be directed to the purchase of equipment and structures, including air defense systems, missile artillery, combat vehicles, ships and tactical transport aircraft.

The decision was made against the backdrop of an escalating security situation: the invasion of Russian drones on NATO's eastern flank, the deployment of additional Alliance troops, and Russia's "West" military exercises from Kaliningrad.

Sweden plans to approach NATO's target of 3.5% of GDP by 2035 - defense spending is expected to be 2.8% of GDP in 2026 and 3.1% in 2028.

Czech Republic sends Mi-171Sh helicopters to Poland to strengthen NATO's eastern flank14.09.25, 21:34 • 6802 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ulf Kristersson
NATO
Sweden