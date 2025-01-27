Sweden detains a ship in the Baltic Sea: a suspect in cable damage was heading to Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100298 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101685 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109654 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112378 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133647 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104171 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121295 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72612 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116203 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45145 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45724 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100298 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136839 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157934 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32800 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45724 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116203 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121295 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140762 views
Actual
Sweden detains a ship in the Baltic Sea: a suspect in cable damage was heading to Russia

Sweden detains a ship in the Baltic Sea: a suspect in cable damage was heading to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30131 views

The Swedish Security Service detained a ship suspected of damaging a communication cable between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea. The investigation is being conducted under the article “gross sabotage” with the participation of several agencies.

The Swedish State Security Service (Säkerhetspolisen) reported the detention of a ship suspected of damaging a communication cable between Sweden and Latvia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Swedish Security Service, the Hindustan Times, France24.

Details

According to the Swedish Security Service, a number of measures have been taken as part of the preliminary investigation, including the seizure of a vessel suspected of sabotage.

The Security Police are conducting a preliminary investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the suspected damage to the communication cable between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea. At the moment, the crime is being classified as gross sabotage

- the Swedish Security Service said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the Baltic Sea, where damage to strategically important infrastructure was detected.

The agency is currently conducting an investigation as it is a serious crime that may be partially directed against Swedish interests. The investigation is headed by a prosecutor from the State Security Administration.

The Security Service is working closely with several other agencies to clarify the circumstances of the events in the Baltic Sea. These include the Coast Guard, the Armed Forces and the Police

- reports the Swedish Security Service.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Latvian Navy earlier said it had detected a “suspicious vessel”, the Michalis San, near the site of the incident, as well as two other ships. “Several websites tracking naval movements reported that the Michalis San was headed for Russia,” the newspaper summarizes.

Recall

In the Baltic Sea , damage to the underwater fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was detected. Two ships were spotted at the scene of the incident outside Latvian territorial waters.

Sweden to help Latvia investigate damage to submarine cable in the Baltic Sea26.01.25, 18:29 • 35642 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
latviaLatvia
swedenSweden

Contact us about advertising