Sweden detains a ship in the Baltic Sea: a suspect in cable damage was heading to Russia

The Swedish State Security Service (Säkerhetspolisen) reported the detention of a ship suspected of damaging a communication cable between Sweden and Latvia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Swedish Security Service, the Hindustan Times, France24.

Details

According to the Swedish Security Service, a number of measures have been taken as part of the preliminary investigation, including the seizure of a vessel suspected of sabotage.

The Security Police are conducting a preliminary investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the suspected damage to the communication cable between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea. At the moment, the crime is being classified as gross sabotage - the Swedish Security Service said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the Baltic Sea, where damage to strategically important infrastructure was detected.

The agency is currently conducting an investigation as it is a serious crime that may be partially directed against Swedish interests. The investigation is headed by a prosecutor from the State Security Administration.

The Security Service is working closely with several other agencies to clarify the circumstances of the events in the Baltic Sea. These include the Coast Guard, the Armed Forces and the Police - reports the Swedish Security Service.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Latvian Navy earlier said it had detected a “suspicious vessel”, the Michalis San, near the site of the incident, as well as two other ships. “Several websites tracking naval movements reported that the Michalis San was headed for Russia,” the newspaper summarizes.

Recall

In the Baltic Sea , damage to the underwater fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was detected. Two ships were spotted at the scene of the incident outside Latvian territorial waters.

