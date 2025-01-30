Sweden announces a record $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 75229 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 75229 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 94729 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 94729 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107093 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107093 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130239 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103552 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103552 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134433 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103737 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113411 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 102568 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102568 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 51599 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 51599 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118286 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118286 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57061 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112870 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 75229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134433 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156157 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156157 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 22295 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22295 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 25916 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25916 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118286 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139933 views
Sweden announces a record $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Sweden announces a record $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37239 views

Sweden has announced a record $1.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The aid includes missile production, boats, trucks, ammunition, and training for the Ukrainian military.

On Thursday, January 30, Sweden announced the largest military aid package of almost $1.2 billion. This was announced by the country's Defense Minister Paul Johnson, reports UNN.

At a cost of 13.5 billion kronor ($1.2 billion - ed.), the government is presenting the largest military support package for Ukraine to date. The aid package also strengthens Ukraine's long-range capabilities

- the statement reads.

It is reported that about 1 billion kronor ($90 million - ed.) will be spent on the production of Ukrainian long-range missiles and long-range drones.

The assistance package will also include :

- Purchases for free transfer amounted to SEK 5.9 billion.

- Financial donations amounted to SEK 2.8 billion.

- Transfer of equipment from the Swedish Armed Forces warehouses with further replenishment of stocks worth SEK 3.3 billion, in particular:

- 146 trucks;

- 16 Stridsbåt 90 boats;

- 23 combat modules for naval use;

- 1 million 12.7 mm ammunition;

- 1500 TOW anti-tank missiles;

- 200 anti-tank shells with training equipment;

- individual and group infantry equipment;

- means of protection against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

- Defense research and analysis services through the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI) and the Swedish Defense University (FHS) - SEK 180 million.

- Funding for training of the Ukrainian military - SEK 650 million, including support for the Interflex program for basic training of the Armed Forces in 2025.

- A SEK 400 million maintenance and support solution that includes repair and maintenance activities for previously transferred Swedish equipment.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the expected approval of the 12th aid package from Croatia.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
swedenSweden
croatiaCroatia
ukraineUkraine

