Sweden announces a record $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

On Thursday, January 30, Sweden announced the largest military aid package of almost $1.2 billion. This was announced by the country's Defense Minister Paul Johnson, reports UNN.

At a cost of 13.5 billion kronor ($1.2 billion - ed.), the government is presenting the largest military support package for Ukraine to date. The aid package also strengthens Ukraine's long-range capabilities - the statement reads.

It is reported that about 1 billion kronor ($90 million - ed.) will be spent on the production of Ukrainian long-range missiles and long-range drones.

The assistance package will also include :

- Purchases for free transfer amounted to SEK 5.9 billion.

- Financial donations amounted to SEK 2.8 billion.

- Transfer of equipment from the Swedish Armed Forces warehouses with further replenishment of stocks worth SEK 3.3 billion, in particular:

- 146 trucks;

- 16 Stridsbåt 90 boats;

- 23 combat modules for naval use;

- 1 million 12.7 mm ammunition;

- 1500 TOW anti-tank missiles;

- 200 anti-tank shells with training equipment;

- individual and group infantry equipment;

- means of protection against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

- Defense research and analysis services through the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI) and the Swedish Defense University (FHS) - SEK 180 million.

- Funding for training of the Ukrainian military - SEK 650 million, including support for the Interflex program for basic training of the Armed Forces in 2025.

- A SEK 400 million maintenance and support solution that includes repair and maintenance activities for previously transferred Swedish equipment.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the expected approval of the 12th aid package from Croatia.