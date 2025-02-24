Prime Minister of Sweden arrives in Kyiv with a new aid package

During his visit to Kyiv, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announces the allocation of €100 million to support Ukraine's air defense.

He wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

I am in Kyiv today. For the past three years, the Ukrainian people have been fighting for freedom and security - theirs and ours. Today we are announcing €100 million in support of Ukraine's air defense. Strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression also increases our security - Kristersson wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Sweden will transfer to Ukraine Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems worth SEK 1.2 billion. The decision was confirmed by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard.