Svyrydenko proposed to Fico to discuss the possibility of opening a Ukrainian school in Slovakia

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko proposed to her Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to discuss the possibility of opening a Ukrainian school in Slovakia. He noted that he was not against it, UNN reports.

The discussion took place during the opening of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations.

We are very grateful to you for sheltering Ukrainians who are looking for opportunities to protect themselves from the war, these are mostly women with children. Taking advantage of this opportunity and this format, I thought and proposed to discuss with you the possibility of opening a Ukrainian school. It seems to me that this would be a very strong signal for our bilateral cooperation. If we could fix this in our roadmap