Svyrydenko proposed to Fico to discuss the possibility of opening a Ukrainian school in Slovakia
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko proposed to her Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to discuss the possibility of opening a Ukrainian school in Slovakia. Fico did not object to this idea.
Details
The discussion took place during the opening of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations.
We are very grateful to you for sheltering Ukrainians who are looking for opportunities to protect themselves from the war, these are mostly women with children. Taking advantage of this opportunity and this format, I thought and proposed to discuss with you the possibility of opening a Ukrainian school. It seems to me that this would be a very strong signal for our bilateral cooperation. If we could fix this in our roadmap
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he had no objections to this discussion.
There are no fundamental problems with this
Addition
The Ministry of Education and Science stated that about 300,000 children living abroad remain in the Ukrainian education system.