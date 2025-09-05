$41.350.02
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 7134 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
12:12 PM • 11078 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 21608 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 31613 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 27995 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 48901 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 40220 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 53182 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 43926 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Defense remains the main priority in the draft State Budget-2026. The government also allocates significant funds to support communities, education, and housing for internally displaced persons.

Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, speaking about the preparation of the State Budget-2026, emphasized that defense is the priority, and also announced the first figures, reports UNN.

In the draft state budget-2026, our priority is defense. We also focus on financing important areas. We envisage UAH 36.5 billion for community support, UAH 120 billion for education — from building shelters in schools and kindergartens to free meals, and UAH 15 billion for housing for IDPs.

- Svyrydenko said.

Local budget revenues increased by 18% in the first two quarters of 2025 - Svyrydenko05.09.25, 17:29 • 1370 views

According to Svyrydenko, "our state needs to simultaneously fight and maintain the economy, while providing people with access to quality services. External challenges determine the focus of the Government's interaction with communities."

Next steps in cooperation and work on the 2026 Budget project: Svyrydenko spoke with the IMF Director01.08.25, 20:12 • 4864 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko