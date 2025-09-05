Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, speaking about the preparation of the State Budget-2026, emphasized that defense is the priority, and also announced the first figures, reports UNN.

In the draft state budget-2026, our priority is defense. We also focus on financing important areas. We envisage UAH 36.5 billion for community support, UAH 120 billion for education — from building shelters in schools and kindergartens to free meals, and UAH 15 billion for housing for IDPs. - Svyrydenko said.

According to Svyrydenko, "our state needs to simultaneously fight and maintain the economy, while providing people with access to quality services. External challenges determine the focus of the Government's interaction with communities."

