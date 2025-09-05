Local budget revenues increased by 18% in the first two quarters of 2025 - Svyrydenko

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
12:12 PM • 5198 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 17017 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 26243 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 23241 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 41310 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 37129 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 51296 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 42597 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 42005 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 42042 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.3m/s
39%
754mm
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 14691 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATOSeptember 5, 07:27 AM • 14007 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 29484 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk aboutSeptember 5, 07:57 AM • 27991 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 11864 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 11027 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 29618 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 41311 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 32310 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 68197 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Slovakia
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 26647 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 68197 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 26549 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 31628 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 33199 views
Actual
Fake news
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-95
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

Local budget revenues increased by 18% in the first two quarters of 2025 - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Local budget revenues increased by 18% in the first two quarters of 2025 compared to last year.

Local budget revenues increased by 18% in the first two quarters of 2025 - Svyrydenko

In the first and second quarters of 2025, local budget revenues increased by 18% compared to the same period last year. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, UNN reports.

In the first and second quarters of 2025, local budget revenues increased by 18% compared to the same period in 2024. Revenues from business increased by 18.4%.

- Svyrydenko reported.

Svyrydenko added that this is the result of the work of the state and local authorities to create conditions for entrepreneurship.

Addition

Head of government Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 19 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support the education sector in the draft of the future state budget.

"We will focus on financing certain areas, such as education. 19 billion hryvnias will be allocated for it - from the construction of shelters in schools to free meals," Svyrydenko noted.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Economy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine