Local budget revenues increased by 18% in the first two quarters of 2025 - Svyrydenko

In the first and second quarters of 2025, local budget revenues increased by 18% compared to the same period last year. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, UNN reports.

In the first and second quarters of 2025, local budget revenues increased by 18% compared to the same period in 2024. Revenues from business increased by 18.4%. - Svyrydenko reported.

Svyrydenko added that this is the result of the work of the state and local authorities to create conditions for entrepreneurship.

Head of government Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 19 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support the education sector in the draft of the future state budget.

"We will focus on financing certain areas, such as education. 19 billion hryvnias will be allocated for it - from the construction of shelters in schools to free meals," Svyrydenko noted.