Svyrydenko discusses strengthening cooperation with British Foreign Secretary

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed key areas of strengthening cooperation between the two countries with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

They were the first to sign the Agreement on Security Cooperation with Ukraine. They support our army and our economy. They became the driving force behind our launch of war risk insurance for ships in the Black Sea. Ukraine is grateful for the leadership shown by the UK government and every single citizen in supporting Ukraine's resilience - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, Ukraine has set a goal to become more economically self-sufficient this year.

To this end, the government is working to expand export opportunities, including strengthening non-resource exports, strengthening the energy sector, creating joint defense enterprises, supporting Ukrainian producers, and directing confiscated Russian assets to support Ukraine's recovery

Today the Minister assured us that the UK is ready to continue to provide very practical assistance to Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko emphasized .

Addendum

The ministry noted that an agreement has already been reached to expand the UNITY vessel insurance mechanism.

The UK will also continue to support Ukraine's defense, including the production and supply of drones for the Ukrainian military. The United Kingdom has allocated 200 million pounds for this purpose.

The partners are also ready to provide their expertise to improve the efficiency of privatization in Ukraine.

For Ukraine, this means an opportunity to attract additional investment in the country and turn loss-making enterprises into businesses that generate additional revenue for the state and jobs for Ukrainians - the Ministry of Economy explained.

Recall

The UK government will provide Ukraine with 245 million pounds to procure and activate supply chains to produce much-needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine.