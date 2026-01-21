Svitolina advances to Australian Open third round after defeating Klimovicova of Poland

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advanced to the third round of the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, the Australian Open. On Wednesday, Ukraine's top-ranked player defeated Poland's Linda Klimovičová, reports UNN.

Details

The match lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes and ended with a score of 7:5, 6:1 in favor of Svitolina.

In the 1/16 finals, the Ukrainian will play against the winner of the match between "neutral" Diana Shnaider and Australian Talia Gibson.

We should add that Svitolina became the only Ukrainian to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Recall

Earlier this month, Elina Svitolina won her 19th WTA singles title. She won the WTA 250 tournament in Auckland, defeating China's Wang Xinyu with a score of 6:3; 7:6 (8:6).

Svitolina smashed her racket after losing at the start of the US Open