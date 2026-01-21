Svitolina advances to Australian Open third round after defeating Klimovicova of Poland

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 11580 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 21618 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 20141 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 32775 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 25692 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 37567 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 23383 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28516 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 25862 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 25918 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 11956 views
Syria gives Kurds four days to integrate, US ends support - ReutersJanuary 20, 05:27 PM • 7298 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 9318 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 14780 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and Ukraine12:14 AM • 12190 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 14780 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 32773 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 37566 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 37282 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 49357 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 9322 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 11959 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 13193 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 20084 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 18591 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold

Svitolina advances to Australian Open third round after defeating Klimovicova of Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has reached the third round of the Australian Open, defeating Linda Klimovicova 7:5, 6:1. She will play the winner of the Schneider/Gibson match.

Svitolina advances to Australian Open third round after defeating Klimovicova of Poland

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advanced to the third round of the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, the Australian Open. On Wednesday, Ukraine's top-ranked player defeated Poland's Linda Klimovičová, reports UNN.

Details

The match lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes and ended with a score of 7:5, 6:1 in favor of Svitolina.

In the 1/16 finals, the Ukrainian will play against the winner of the match between "neutral" Diana Shnaider and Australian Talia Gibson.

We should add that Svitolina became the only Ukrainian to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Recall

Earlier this month, Elina Svitolina won her 19th WTA singles title. She won the WTA 250 tournament in Auckland, defeating China's Wang Xinyu with a score of 6:3; 7:6 (8:6).

Svitolina smashed her racket after losing at the start of the US Open26.08.25, 09:09 • 3250 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports