Svitlovodsk covered by a heavy downpour after the night Russian attack, the head of the RMA is asking for help in restoring the city

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10939 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24589 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30459 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49275 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115331 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60074 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118110 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171370 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113150 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107945 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Popular news

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 4938 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118110 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133340 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138905 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171370 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6762 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57414 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42643 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48106 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116233 views
Svitlovodsk covered by a heavy downpour after the night Russian attack, the head of the RMA is asking for help in restoring the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region is suffering from the consequences of the night attack of the Russian Federation and heavy rain. Dozens of houses were damaged, help with building materials is needed.

Svitlovodsk covered by a heavy downpour after the night Russian attack, the head of the RMA is asking for help in restoring the city

Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region was covered by several waves of heavy rain after the massive night attack by the Russian Federation, said the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, calling for help for the townspeople, primarily with building materials, because, according to him, "people are in trouble", writes UNN.

Svitlovodsk is recovering after a massive night attack with missiles and drones. The consequences of the enemy attack were compounded by several waves of heavy rain. People are in trouble. Despite the fact that communal workers, local philanthropists, and international charitable organizations have been working to restore the city since the morning, the victims still need help. First of all, with building materials

- wrote Raikovych.

The head of the RMA announced that he had appealed to the heads of all communities in the region with a request to "support the people of Svitlovodsk in this difficult time."

"Any help with construction and roofing materials will be useful. I hope for understanding. I believe that there will be support. The way only Ukrainians can," Raikovych emphasized.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 28, the Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region. As a result of the Russian attack, three people were injured and dozens of houses were damaged. According to the State Emergency Service, 76 private residential buildings and a nine-story building were hit by a Russian strike at night in Svitlovodsk.

Also, due to the Russian attack, there were power outages.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Kirovohrad Oblast
