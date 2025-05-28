Svitlovodsk covered by a heavy downpour after the night Russian attack, the head of the RMA is asking for help in restoring the city

Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region was covered by several waves of heavy rain after the massive night attack by the Russian Federation, said the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, calling for help for the townspeople, primarily with building materials, because, according to him, "people are in trouble", writes UNN.

Svitlovodsk is recovering after a massive night attack with missiles and drones. The consequences of the enemy attack were compounded by several waves of heavy rain. People are in trouble. Despite the fact that communal workers, local philanthropists, and international charitable organizations have been working to restore the city since the morning, the victims still need help. First of all, with building materials - wrote Raikovych.

The head of the RMA announced that he had appealed to the heads of all communities in the region with a request to "support the people of Svitlovodsk in this difficult time."

"Any help with construction and roofing materials will be useful. I hope for understanding. I believe that there will be support. The way only Ukrainians can," Raikovych emphasized.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 28, the Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region. As a result of the Russian attack, three people were injured and dozens of houses were damaged. According to the State Emergency Service, 76 private residential buildings and a nine-story building were hit by a Russian strike at night in Svitlovodsk.

Also, due to the Russian attack, there were power outages.