Suspects detained in Serbia for plotting assassination of President Vučić

Serbian law enforcement agencies have detained suspects in the preparation of an assassination attempt on the country's president, Aleksandar Vučić. This was reported by the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, the detainees are two men, born in 1975 and 1983, residents of the city of Kraljevo, located in the center of the country.

They are suspected of committing a criminal offense related to preparing actions against the constitutional order and security of Serbia, as well as attacking the country's constitutional order. They are also suspected of preparing an attack on employees of the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Between December 2025 and February 2026, they conspired to violently change the constitutional order of the Republic of Serbia and overthrow the highest state bodies by organizing the acquisition of weapons and attacking the life and person of the President of the Republic of Serbia, his wife, and children, with the aim of depriving them of their lives, as well as attacking employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia with the aim of causing them bodily harm. - the statement said.

The agency added that the detainees would be held for up to 48 hours.

Last November, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić proposed holding early parliamentary elections as a way to stabilize the internal situation after mass protests.