Suspected of stealing a bag of onions: in Kharkiv region, a man was tied to a pole with sticky tape
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, the police are investigating the case of torture of a man who was tied to a pole for theft. A businessman from the market accused him of stealing a bag of onions.
In Kharkiv, the police have launched a criminal investigation into the torture of a person. Law enforcement officers discovered a video showing a victim tied to a pole on a social network, writes UNN.
Law enforcement officers reported that the man allegedly committed theft in the market and became a victim of "lynching". Currently, the police are establishing all the details of the incident.
"Today, during monitoring of the Internet, law enforcement officers discovered a video with signs of torture of a person. It shows a man who was tied with sticky tape to a pole for allegedly committing theft," the statement reads.
An investigative team immediately arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers established that an entrepreneur who trades in the market accused the victim of stealing a bag of onions and decided to teach him a lesson in this way. The victim was released in a few minutes.
Based on this fact, investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Art. 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (torture). Law enforcement officers seized material evidence and are conducting all necessary investigative actions.
Addition
The authorized operative of the SE "Berdiansk Correctional Colony (No. 77)", who participated in the systematic torture of convicts, was detained and informed of suspicion.
Serious violations of children's rights were discovered in a rehabilitation center in Mykolaiv region. Babies were brutally fixed with belts to feeding chairs. This led to swelling, including in a 6-month-old baby.