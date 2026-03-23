Suspect in Bucha double explosion terror attack detained - Prosecutor General

In the case of the morning double terrorist attack in Bucha, near Kyiv, a suspect perpetrator has been detained, and all those involved are being identified, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on social media on Monday, UNN reports.

In Bucha, law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator of today's double terrorist attack, as a result of which two law enforcement officers were injured. - Kravchenko wrote.

Details

As the Prosecutor General noted, according to the investigation, a report of an explosion was received at 5:34 AM. "An improvised explosive device was planted near a residential building. After the arrival of emergency services and law enforcement officers at the scene, during the initial investigative actions, a second explosion occurred around 7:35 AM," he stated.

Double explosion in Bucha classified as a terrorist act - police

"The first explosive device was planted under a bench near a multi-story building. The explosion shattered windows, damaged the facade and gas networks. The fire was avoided. According to preliminary data, the second device was also nearby and was detonated remotely," Kravchenko reported.

As part of the investigation, the direct perpetrator, a citizen of Ukraine born in 2004, was identified and detained. The investigation also has information about other individuals involved in this crime. Measures are ongoing to identify and detain them. - the Prosecutor General noted.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the terrorist act under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Thanks to the coordinated work of the prosecutor's office, the SBU, and the National Police, the crime was solved," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

The events in Bucha are not isolated. In recent months, similar terrorist attacks and attempts to commit them have been recorded in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Odesa. The common thread of these crimes: improvised explosive devices, remote detonation, coordination through messengers, and recruitment of perpetrators. The prosecutor's office believes that this is systemic subversive activity by Russian special services aimed at attacking law enforcement officers, military personnel, and civilian security within the country. We are doing everything possible so that neither the perpetrator, nor the organizers, nor the masterminds escape responsibility. We continue to work. - Kravchenko emphasized.

Double explosion in Bucha classified as a terrorist act - police