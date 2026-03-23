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Double explosion in Bucha classified as a terrorist act - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In Bucha, two law enforcement officers were injured and a residential building was damaged due to two explosions. Police cordoned off the area and are establishing the circumstances of the terrorist act.

Double explosion in Bucha classified as a terrorist act - police

A double explosion in Bucha, near Kyiv, which injured two law enforcement officers, has been classified as a terrorist act, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Kyiv region police are working at the scene of the terrorist attack in Bucha district

- the police reported.

As noted by the police, today at 5:35 a.m., the 112 emergency line received a report from a resident of Bucha about an explosion that occurred on the street. As a result of the blast wave, windows in her house were damaged.

Police, State Emergency Service rescuers, and explosives experts from the Kyiv region police promptly arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers immediately, in accordance with the algorithm of actions for terrorist threats, cordoned off the area and warned residents about the danger of a repeated explosion.  During the response to the call, another explosion occurred at the scene

- the police stated.

The police urged citizens to "strictly adhere to the requirements of law enforcement regarding established restrictions on access and movement in the designated area."

"Relevant services continue to work at the scene and establish all circumstances," the police noted.

Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injured23.03.26, 09:36 • 2344 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast