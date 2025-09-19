Supplied psychotropic substances across Ukraine and abroad: a drug cartel, which included a minor, was exposed in Odesa

In Odesa, law enforcement officers exposed a drug cartel whose members manufactured and supplied particularly dangerous substances throughout Ukraine and abroad. The total amount of seized psychotropic substances, at "black market" prices, is almost UAH 23 million, UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The criminal group consisted of five young people - three men and two girls, one of whom was a minor. They equipped a private house as a drug laboratory and purchased special equipment and reagents for the production of the particularly dangerous psychotropic substance Alpha-PVP.

Law enforcement officers seized over 16 kg of psychotropic substances, precursors, equipment, and money. A precursor is a precursor substance that is used as a starting material for the manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 317 (Organization or maintenance of places for illegal use, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, committed for mercenary motives by a group of persons with the involvement of a minor);

Part 3 of Art. 313 (Theft, misappropriation, extortion of equipment intended for the manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, committed by an organized group);

Part 3 of Art. 311 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or shipment of precursors, committed by a group of persons);

Part 3 of Art. 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, committed for mercenary motives by a group of persons with the involvement of a minor);

Part 3 of Art. 305 (Smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors or falsified medicinal products, committed by a group of persons).

The suspects face a long prison sentence. The court has already chosen pre-trial detention for the men without the right to bail. The issue of choosing pre-trial detention for the girls is being resolved.

