Supervisory Board extends contract with Director of the Defense Procurement Agency

The Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency has extended the contract with the current director of the Agency, Maryna Bezrukova. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Procurement Agency on Facebook.

Details

According to the Defense Procurement Agency's press service, on Tuesday, January 21, the Defense Procurement Agency's supervisory board unanimously decided to extend the contract with the current director of the Defense Procurement Agency for a period of one year.

The Supervisory Board members also unanimously voted to initiate a comprehensive audit of the Agency's activities, with the involvement of the NATO International Board of Auditors - the press service said in a statement.



This audit should include:

- evaluation of financial statements;

- analysis of management and operational processes;

- verification of the company's compliance with international standards, including HATO standards;

- verifying compliance with the principles of transparency and accountability.

For its part, the Agency will provide all the necessary documentation and provide maximum assistance in conducting a comprehensive audit.

Recall

On January 29, 2024, Maryna Bezrukova was appointed as the Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine. This is the first step in reforming the agency in line with NATO standards and preventing corruption in defense procurement.