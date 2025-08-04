Sunny, but with occasional rains: the weather in Ukraine on August 5 will be diverse - Didenko

The air temperature will be in the range from +24 to +34 degrees. Also, rains with thunderstorms are expected tonight, but only in certain regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the weather forecast from forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

According to the forecast of the well-known forecaster, on Tuesday, August 5, the air temperature in Ukraine will be

(mostly) +24 and +29 degrees;

in the southern part it can reach +34 degrees.

Some "stray hot" ones will reach Dnipropetrovsk region, Kropyvnytskyi with its districts and even Poltava region, Didenko explains.

At the same time, there may be rain in places.

Rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, will pass tonight in the western regions - reports the forecaster.

Didenko also adds that during the day, local precipitation is likely in the Carpathians, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.

But, in general, dry air mass will prevail in Ukraine.

Weather in the capital of Ukraine

In Kyiv, on Tuesday, it will be dry, sunny and up to +29 degrees, Didenko writes.

Preliminary about the next day, after the 5th

As the forecaster writes in her TG channel, on August 6, there will be more rains. Precipitation is expected in the west, north and center of Ukraine.

But the south and east will belong to dry weather.

Recall

On August 4, short-term rains are expected in Ukraine, except for the center, south and Crimea.

Dry weather and only in certain regions possible rain with thunderstorms - Didenko's forecast