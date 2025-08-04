$41.760.05
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
10:06 AM • 8392 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 23446 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
07:35 AM • 38099 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
07:19 AM • 44223 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 49984 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 72934 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
August 2, 05:16 PM • 274331 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 317984 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 158074 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sunny, but with occasional rains: the weather in Ukraine on August 5 will be diverse - Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

On August 5, temperatures in Ukraine are expected to range from +24 to +34 degrees. Rains with thunderstorms will occur at night in the west, and during the day, localized precipitation is likely in the Carpathians, Zhytomyr region, and Vinnytsia region.

Sunny, but with occasional rains: the weather in Ukraine on August 5 will be diverse - Didenko

The air temperature will be in the range from +24 to +34 degrees. Also, rains with thunderstorms are expected tonight, but only in certain regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the weather forecast from forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

According to the forecast of the well-known forecaster, on Tuesday, August 5, the air temperature in Ukraine will be

  • (mostly) +24 and +29 degrees;
    • in the southern part it can reach +34 degrees.

      Some "stray hot" ones will reach Dnipropetrovsk region, Kropyvnytskyi with its districts and even Poltava region, Didenko explains.

      At the same time, there may be rain in places.

      Rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, will pass tonight in the western regions

      - reports the forecaster.

      Didenko also adds that during the day, local precipitation is likely in the Carpathians, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.

      But, in general, dry air mass will prevail in Ukraine.

      Weather in the capital of Ukraine

      In Kyiv, on Tuesday, it will be dry, sunny and up to +29 degrees, Didenko writes.

      Preliminary about the next day, after the 5th

      As the forecaster writes in her TG channel, on August 6, there will be more rains. Precipitation is expected in the west, north and center of Ukraine.

      But the south and east will belong to dry weather.

      Recall

      On August 4, short-term rains are expected in Ukraine, except for the center, south and Crimea.

      Dry weather and only in certain regions possible rain with thunderstorms - Didenko's forecast01.08.25, 13:44 • 2446 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

