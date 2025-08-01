Dry weather and only in certain regions possible rain with thunderstorms - Didenko's forecast

In most parts of the country, the first August weekend will be dry. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian weather forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

According to Didenko's forecast, on August 2-3, the air temperature in Ukraine will not change significantly.

In Kyiv, the first August weekend will be dry, sunny, and warm, +26+28 degrees. Sad Makoviy… - writes Didenko.

The weather forecaster believes that precipitation is unlikely in most regions, but rain with thunderstorms is possible tomorrow in Rivne region and in the Carpathians. In addition, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the east, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava region.

According to the forecast, the temperature is expected to be +25+28 degrees during the next day.

Didenko clarifies that in the south and east it will be +30+33. Also, on Sunday, in the southern part, it will be +33+35 degrees in places.

Recall

UNN reported that on August 1, hot, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with the exception of Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytsky regions. The air temperature will reach up to +32°C in the South.