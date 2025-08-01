$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 28678 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 75919 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 81278 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
July 31, 09:51 PM • 57255 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 90151 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 83227 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 146384 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83442 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83847 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Dry weather and only in certain regions possible rain with thunderstorms - Didenko's forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts dry and warm weather in most of Ukraine on August 2-3. Precipitation is possible in Rivne region, the Carpathians, the east, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava region.

Dry weather and only in certain regions possible rain with thunderstorms - Didenko's forecast

In most parts of the country, the first August weekend will be dry. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian weather forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

According to Didenko's forecast, on August 2-3, the air temperature in Ukraine will not change significantly.

In Kyiv, the first August weekend will be dry, sunny, and warm, +26+28 degrees. Sad Makoviy…

- writes Didenko.

The weather forecaster believes that precipitation is unlikely in most regions, but rain with thunderstorms is possible tomorrow in Rivne region and in the Carpathians. In addition, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the east, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava region.

According to the forecast, the temperature is expected to be +25+28 degrees during the next day.

Didenko clarifies that in the south and east it will be +30+33. Also, on Sunday, in the southern part, it will be +33+35 degrees in places.

Recall

UNN reported that on August 1, hot, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with the exception of Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytsky regions. The air temperature will reach up to +32°C in the South.

