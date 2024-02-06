Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was "detected early"

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC that he is in "regular contact" with King Charles III and is grateful that the disease was "detected early," UNN reports.

Details

Sunak said he was "shocked and saddened" to learn of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.

The British prime minister said he was grateful that the disease had been "detected early" and hoped that the monarch would recover quickly.

Sunak also indicated that he is in "regular contact" with King Charles and intends to "carry on as usual.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family," Sunak said, adding: "As always, I am in constant contact.

