Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The King of Great Britain is diagnosed with cancer. Charles III to step down from public duties

The King of Great Britain is diagnosed with cancer. Charles III to step down from public duties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32371 views

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer during surgery. Further diagnostic tests revealed a form of cancer. Doctors advised the monarch to postpone public duties.

King Charles III of Great Britain has been diagnosed with cancer. As reported in Buckingham Palace, doctors recommended that the king postpone public duties, UNN reports.

"During the King's recent surgery in the hospital for a benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have revealed a form of cancer," the statement said.

According to the palace, Charles III began regular treatment today, during which doctors advised him to postpone public duties. During this period, His Majesty will continue to deal with state affairs and official documents as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for the quick intervention made possible by his recent surgery in the hospital. He remains quite positive about his treatment and hopes to return to full public work as soon as possible. His Majesty has decided to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope that it may contribute to public understanding for all those affected by cancer around the world," the statement reads.

Addendum

Last week, the King of the United Kingdom spent three nights in a private clinic after undergoing surgery for a benign prostate condition. The Princess of Wales also underwent abdominal surgery at the same hospital.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
great-britainGreat Britain
karl-iiiCharles III
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

