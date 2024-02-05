The King of Great Britain is diagnosed with cancer. Charles III to step down from public duties

King Charles III of Great Britain has been diagnosed with cancer. As reported in Buckingham Palace, doctors recommended that the king postpone public duties, UNN reports.

"During the King's recent surgery in the hospital for a benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have revealed a form of cancer," the statement said.

According to the palace, Charles III began regular treatment today, during which doctors advised him to postpone public duties. During this period, His Majesty will continue to deal with state affairs and official documents as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for the quick intervention made possible by his recent surgery in the hospital. He remains quite positive about his treatment and hopes to return to full public work as soon as possible. His Majesty has decided to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope that it may contribute to public understanding for all those affected by cancer around the world," the statement reads.

Last week, the King of the United Kingdom spent three nights in a private clinic after undergoing surgery for a benign prostate condition. The Princess of Wales also underwent abdominal surgery at the same hospital.