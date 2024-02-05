King Charles III makes his first public appearance after surgery

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

King Charles III makes his first public appearance after surgery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30406 views

The King of Great Britain publicly visited a local church after undergoing surgery.

King Charles III of the United Kingdom visited a local church for the first time after a recent surgery. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN

Details 

King Charles III visited the church on his first public appearance after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

On Sunday, the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, waved to the cameras during a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Image

Addendum 

Last week, he spent three nights in a private clinic after undergoing surgery for a benign prostate condition. The Princess of Wales also underwent abdominal surgery at the same hospital.

She spent 13 nights there after the operation, and although the details of the surgery have not been disclosed, it is speculated that she will need several months to recover.  The last time the princess appeared in public was at St. Mary Magdalene Church during the royal family's annual Christmas visit.

Last month it was announced that she had been admitted to hospital, but she later left the London clinic without being seen. While she recovers, her husband, the Prince of Wales, will also take a break from royal duties. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

