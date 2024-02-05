King Charles III makes his first public appearance after surgery

King Charles III of the United Kingdom visited a local church for the first time after a recent surgery. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

King Charles III visited the church on his first public appearance after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

On Sunday, the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, waved to the cameras during a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Addendum

Last week, he spent three nights in a private clinic after undergoing surgery for a benign prostate condition. The Princess of Wales also underwent abdominal surgery at the same hospital.

She spent 13 nights there after the operation, and although the details of the surgery have not been disclosed, it is speculated that she will need several months to recover. The last time the princess appeared in public was at St. Mary Magdalene Church during the royal family's annual Christmas visit.

Last month it was announced that she had been admitted to hospital, but she later left the London clinic without being seen. While she recovers, her husband, the Prince of Wales, will also take a break from royal duties.

