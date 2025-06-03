Sumy region was hit by a Russian drone attack at night: details

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked one of the communities with a drone at night, there is damage to houses and infrastructure, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

At night, the enemy struck the territory of the Shostka community. Preliminarily, there was a hit by a UAV. Fortunately, no people were injured - reported in the RMA.

As a result of the Russian attack, as indicated, about 10 private houses and one multi-storey building, as well as other infrastructure objects, were damaged.

Liquidation of the consequences of the strike and recording of damage is ongoing.

Situation per day

As a result of Russian shelling of the region over the past day, 4 people are known to have been injured.

"In the Shalyhyne community, as a result of an FPV drone attack, 1 civilian, born in 2003, was injured. In the Sumy community, as a result of a missile strike, 2 civilians were injured (born in 1967 and 1981). In the Vorozhba community, 1 civilian was injured in an FPV drone attack (year of birth is being established)," the RMA reported.

During the day, from the morning of June 2 to the morning of June 3, Russian troops carried out almost 150 shellings on 47 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs and dropping of VOGs from UAVs: almost 50 drops of VOGs from UAVs; more than 20 strikes by CABs. The enemy also carried out UAV strikes, FPV drone strikes and missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects in 6 communities, including residential buildings, were damaged and destroyed.

