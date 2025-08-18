Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit

Tonight, the enemy launched drone attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community. Preliminarily, with four attack UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

As a result of the hits, a fire broke out in a non-residential building. The threat of repeated strikes complicates the elimination of consequences. As noted by the head of the Regional Military Administration, there are no casualties preliminarily, but the information is still being clarified.

Recall

On Sunday, August 17, around 10:00 PM, the enemy launched an attack with a guided aerial bomb on the Novoslobidska community in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a local resident was injured, and private houses were destroyed and damaged.

