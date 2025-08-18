Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 17, 06:51 PM • 10880 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 19033 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 33208 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 65307 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 127010 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 85009 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82776 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66796 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54664 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248199 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.8m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to RussiaAugust 17, 04:24 PM • 7788 views
Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is knownAugust 17, 04:52 PM • 9526 views
Zelenskyy's plane is heading to the US for a meeting with TrumpAugust 17, 06:04 PM • 5474 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhotoAugust 17, 07:19 PM • 9384 views
Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km09:01 PM • 9512 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 65294 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 369091 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 319794 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 323078 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 329534 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Child
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
White House
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 24642 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 23060 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 58878 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 48340 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 116583 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Football
Shahed-136

Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

This night, the Sumy community was hit by four UAVs, causing a fire in a non-residential building. Preliminary, there are no casualties, but the information is being clarified.

Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit

Tonight, the enemy launched drone attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community. Preliminarily, with four attack UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

As a result of the hits, a fire broke out in a non-residential building. The threat of repeated strikes complicates the elimination of consequences. As noted by the head of the Regional Military Administration, there are no casualties preliminarily, but the information is still being clarified.

Recall

On Sunday, August 17, around 10:00 PM, the enemy launched an attack with a guided aerial bomb on the Novoslobidska community in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a local resident was injured, and private houses were destroyed and damaged.

In Sumy region, the construction of "anti-drone tunnels" for safe movement continues09.08.25, 21:25 • 10015 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Sumy