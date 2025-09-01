Sumy region under attack: seven civilians injured by enemy attacks

On September 1, the enemy intensively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Sumy region. As a result of the strikes, seven civilians were injured. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, there are consequences of hits in Sumy, Richky, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, and Druzhba communities.

One of the enemy drones hit a civilian car – the driver was wounded. In total, seven civilians were injured, all are receiving necessary medical care - Hryhorov noted.

He clarified that in Sumy and Shostka districts, dozens of private houses were damaged. In the regional center, in various microdistricts, UAV attacks led to damage to civilian infrastructure and power outages.

Recall

Due to another Russian attack on a railway station in Sumy region, the station attendant was injured. The woman was urgently hospitalized with head injuries and a concussion. Doctors assess her condition as satisfactory.

