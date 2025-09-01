Sumy region under attack: seven civilians injured by enemy attacks

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
06:36 PM • 6166 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
03:53 PM • 13774 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 24282 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 31537 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 175753 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 102014 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 183771 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 191048 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 161867 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 130190 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.5m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 129639 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 128771 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 116981 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 114657 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 107379 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 24282 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 69085 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 183778 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 191054 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 161872 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo06:36 PM • 6168 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 33725 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 163309 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 291784 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 311149 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times
IRIS-T
TikTok

Sumy region under attack: seven civilians injured by enemy attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On September 1, the enemy intensively attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region, as a result of which seven civilians were injured. Dozens of private houses and civilian infrastructure in various communities were damaged.

Sumy region under attack: seven civilians injured by enemy attacks

On September 1, the enemy intensively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Sumy region. As a result of the strikes, seven civilians were injured. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, there are consequences of hits in Sumy, Richky, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, and Druzhba communities.

One of the enemy drones hit a civilian car – the driver was wounded. In total, seven civilians were injured, all are receiving necessary medical care

- Hryhorov noted.

He clarified that in Sumy and Shostka districts, dozens of private houses were damaged. In the regional center, in various microdistricts, UAV attacks led to damage to civilian infrastructure and power outages.

Recall

Due to another Russian attack on a railway station in Sumy region, the station attendant was injured. The woman was urgently hospitalized with head injuries and a concussion. Doctors assess her condition as satisfactory.

Russia attacked Sumy region, civilian infrastructure damaged - OVA31.08.25, 23:15 • 3472 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast