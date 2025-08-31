Russia attacked Sumy region, civilian infrastructure damaged - OVA

On the evening of August 31, the Russian army attacked the Vorozhbyanska and Bilopilska communities of Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

As a result of the strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged. A fire broke out in the residential sector in one of the settlements. - the message says.

"Preliminarily – no casualties or injuries. Emergency and rescue services are working on site, eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks," Hryhorov added.

Recall

In the Sumy region, from the morning of August 30 to the morning of August 31, Russian occupiers carried out 100 shellings on 36 settlements in the region. One person was injured. In the Druzhbivska community, a private residential building was damaged. In the Putyvlska community - private residential buildings, a car.

