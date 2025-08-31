Russia attacked Sumy region, civilian infrastructure damaged - OVA

$41.260.00
48.130.00
August 30, 04:05 PM • 28350 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 70400 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM • 86142 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 101906 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
August 30, 10:36 AM • 115789 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254970 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113394 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85863 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99820 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 326222 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 21907 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 20790 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 7032 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 102:45 PM • 5886 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse04:12 PM • 4638 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 10830 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 8370 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 6074 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 1100 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 102986 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 233187 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 234267 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 326217 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
August 29, 12:17 PM • 274262 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 109917 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 242547 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 265678 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 262766 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 242575 views
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Bild
The New York Times

Russia attacked Sumy region, civilian infrastructure damaged - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the evening of August 31, the Russian army attacked the Vorozhbyanska and Bilopilska communities of Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure. In one of the settlements, a fire broke out in the residential sector, there are no casualties or injuries.

Russia attacked Sumy region, civilian infrastructure damaged - OVA

On the evening of August 31, the Russian army attacked the Vorozhbyanska and Bilopilska communities of Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

As a result of the strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged. A fire broke out in the residential sector in one of the settlements.

- the message says.

"Preliminarily – no casualties or injuries. Emergency and rescue services are working on site, eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks," Hryhorov added.

Recall

In the Sumy region, from the morning of August 30 to the morning of August 31, Russian occupiers carried out 100 shellings on 36 settlements in the region. One person was injured. In the Druzhbivska community, a private residential building was damaged. In the Putyvlska community - private residential buildings, a car.

"Putin will wriggle out again, that's his number one sport" - Zelenskyy on the deadline for Russia31.08.25, 21:01 • 1148 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast